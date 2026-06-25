Tech Stocks Boon as Micron and Qualcomm Surge: Asian Markets Rejoice

Asian Equities Surged On Thursday After Strong Earnings And Forecasts From Chip Giants Micron And Qualcomm Helped Alleviate Some Concerns Over The Redhot Ai Rally That Has Pushed Global Stocks To Record Highs Techheavy Markets In Japan And South Korea Rose Sharply After Micron Said Its Customers Had Committed Billion For Its Memory Chips

Asian equities soared on Thursday after chip giants Micron and Qualcomm reported strong earnings, easing concerns of an overheated AI rally that had driven global stocks to unprecedented heights. Japan’s tech-heavy markets and South Korea experienced sharp rises as Micron announced $22 billion worth of memory chip commitments, alongside Qualcomm forecasting $15 billion in sales from its data center business by 2029.

Early trading saw MSCI’s broad index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan climb 1.3%. Japan’s Nikkei surged over 2%, while South Korea’s KOSPI, the top-performing stock market in 2026, increased by 5.5%. Futures for the S&P 500 grew by 0.5%, with Nasdaq futures jumping 1.8%.

Market analyst Tony Sycamore from IG commented on the positive impact of Micron's earnings, but noted potential challenges to the tech sector's momentum. Concerns linger over AI stock valuations, causing market volatility. Oil prices fell further as tankers left the Strait of Hormuz amid easing supply concerns following a U.S.-Israeli accord with Iran, impacting inflation and influencing potential interest rate hikes by the U.S. Federal Reserve.