Left Menu
Development News Edition

Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'

Ponomaryov said he was unsure how the designation would affect him and that he was surprised that he, as a non-journalist, had been named, the Interfax news agency reported. Rights groups and other organisations designated by the justice ministry as foreign agents can be subjected to spot checks and face bureaucratic scrutiny.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 28-12-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 28-12-2020 21:03 IST
Russia labels veteran rights activist, four others, media 'foreign agents'
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Russia's Ministry of Justice added five people, including veteran rights activist Lev Ponomaryov, to its list of media "foreign agents" on Monday, the first time individuals have been targeted under legislation used against media outlets. Russia first passed a law in 2012 allowing it to label foreign-funded non-governmental organisations and rights groups it viewed as engaged in political activity as "foreign agents", a term with negative Soviet-era connotations.

The law was later expanded to label "foreign agent" media outlets and independent journalists and bloggers. Rights groups say the law is open to abuse and has been used to stifle dissent and harass civil society groups. On Monday, the justice ministry announced the addition of Ponomaryov, 79, a longtime critic of President Vladimir Putin, to its list of media foreign agents alongside four other people, including a journalist for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Until now, the list had only contained the names of media outlets, including various regional services of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty as well as the Voice of America and a Czech outlet. Ponomaryov said he was unsure how the designation would affect him and that he was surprised that he, as a non-journalist, had been named, the Interfax news agency reported.

Rights groups and other organisations designated by the justice ministry as foreign agents can be subjected to spot checks and face bureaucratic scrutiny.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Central African Republic votes under threat; Turkish parliament passes associations oversight and more

Italy kicks off vaccinations against COVID-19 in Rome

FACTBOX-European Union launches its COVID-19 vaccination campaign

Nashville explosion investigation prompts FBI to search home

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus cases at Man City see game at Everton called off

A growing coronavirus outbreak at Manchester City led to the postponement of Mondays Premier League match at Everton and forced the team to close its training ground. Pep Guardiolas team had announced on Friday that striker Gabriel Jesus an...

Two held for killing florist over rivalry in Ghaziabad

Two people were arrested for allegedly killing a florist over personal rivalry here on Monday, police said. The victim, Ajay, was a resident of Soniya Vihar in Delhi and had a flower shop on the premises of Mahakal Temple in DLF Ankur Vihar...

COVID-19: Anil Vij stable, likely to be discharged from hospital in next few days

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij, who has been undergoing treatment for COVID at a Gurugram hospital since December 15, is likely to be discharged in next few days as the doctors attending on him are satisfied with progress in his ...

2 arrested with over 100 kg of beef in UP's Fatehpur

Police arrested two men from the Hathgam police station area in this Uttar Pradesh district on Monday and seized over a quintal of beef from their possessionHathgam Station House Officer SHO Aditya Singh said acting on a tip-off, the police...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020