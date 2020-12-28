Left Menu
M Anil Kumar of CPIM elected as new mayor of Kochi Corporation

Advocate M Anil Kumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has been elected as the new mayor of the Kochi Corporation on Monday.

28-12-2020
Advocate M Anil Kumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist), mayor of Kochi Corporation (Photo ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Advocate M Anil Kumar of Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPI-M) has been elected as the new mayor of the Kochi Corporation on Monday. Speaking to reporters, M Anil Kumar said, "The governing body will go beyond party politics. I will cooperate fully with the Central and State Governments. My primary focus will be on dealing with the problems of the common people. Also, I aim to make this city a paradise for artists. This city is seeing a lot of cultural change. Also, I aim to reduce waste in Kochi. Thus, I will try to do things as transparently as possible."

Out of a total of 74 councillors in the Kochi Corporation, 73 cast their votes. Of this, 36 voted in favour of Anil Kumar, while Antony Kureethra of the Congress got 32 votes. Sudha Dileep Kumar of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received five votes. CPI-M has 34 councillors, besides the support of two independents including Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) rebel TK Asharaf.

United Democratic Front (UDF) has 31 councillors, while an independent voted in favour of the UDF candidate. BJP has five councillors. (ANI)

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

