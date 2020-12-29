Left Menu
Former HP chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife dies of COVID-19

Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumars wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. Shanta Kumar was also admitted to the Tanda hospital on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for the disease.His four other family members, his personal secretary, security officer and driver have also tested positive for COVID-19.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 29-12-2020 11:59 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 11:59 IST
Former Himachal Pradesh chief minister Shanta Kumar's wife, Santosh Shailza, succumbed to COVID-19 in the early hours of Tuesday, Health Minister Rajiv Saizal said. She was 75.

Shailza was undergoing treatment at Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda, in Kangra district of the state. She was admitted to the facility after testing positive for COVID-19 a few days ago. In separate Facebook posts, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Saizal prayed for peace to the departed soul and strength to the family members to bear the loss.

Himachal Pradesh BJP in-charge Avinash Rai Khanna, co-incharge Sanjay Tandon and state BJP president Suresh Kashyap also expressed grief. Shanta Kumar was also admitted to the Tanda hospital on Saturday, a day after he tested positive for the disease.

His four other family members, his personal secretary, security officer and driver have also tested positive for COVID-19. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had called him on Sunday to enquire about his and his family members' health.

