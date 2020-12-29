Left Menu
Development News Edition

Modi govt's scholarship scheme to help 4 cr SC students in 5 years: BJP

The Modi government aims to provide post-matric scholarship to over four crore students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category over the next five years, raising the number from existing 60 lakh beneficiaries, senior BJP leader and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot said Tuesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 15:09 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 15:09 IST
Modi govt's scholarship scheme to help 4 cr SC students in 5 years: BJP

The Modi government aims to provide post-matric scholarship to over four crore students belonging to the Scheduled Castes category over the next five years, raising the number from existing 60 lakh beneficiaries, senior BJP leader and Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Thawarchand Gehlot said Tuesday. He also told reporters the government's recent decision to raise the Centre's share in the scholarship amount to 60 per cent, and hike it progressively to 80 per cent, will result in a total expenditure of over Rs 59,048 crore by 2025-26 and ensure monitory assistance to the underprivileged students in time. The Centre had spent only around Rs 1,100 crore annually in the last two years under an earlier formula, now changed by the Modi government, which had led to a rise in state's share, with almost half of the 36 states and Union Territories not getting any contribution from the Union dispensation, he told reporters. Many states would not pay scholarship on time or use the fund for some other purposes resulting in increasing dropouts from SC students due to lack of scholarship, he said, adding this will change now. Money will be now directly transferred to the student's bank account and the Centre will contribute only after the state has done so, he said. ''This is a historic decision. It will boost educational standards. No state has opposed our announcement,'' Gehlot, a Dalit face of the ruling party, said. The percentage of students benefiting from the post-metric scholarship has risen to 23 from 17 in 2014-15, and the government is working to augment the number of beneficiaries to 27 per cent, he said. Addressing the press conference, BJP general secretary Dushyant Kumar Gautam hit out at the previous Congress-led UPA government at the Centre, saying over 50 lakh fake beneficiaries were getting scholarships at the cost of Dalit students.

He alleged a scam in the Congress-ruled Punjab, citing lack of documents regarding the list of scholarship beneficiaries in the state. Hailing the Modi government, he said it has worked to build memorials in honour of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar who, he alleged, never got due recognition from the earlier Congress regimes. The Union Cabinet had last week approved changes in the centrally sponsored Post-Matric Scholarship Scheme to benefit more than four crore Scheduled Caste students in the next five years and approved a total investment of over Rs 59,000 crore for the purpose. This decision, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said, will ensure greater educational access to youngsters belonging to SC communities.

“Ensuring top quality and affordable education to our youth is an important focus area for our government,'' he had said in a tweet..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

MP cabinet gives nod to ordinance on freedom of religion bill

The BJP government in Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday gave its nod to an ordinance on the bill against religious conversion through fraudulent means, including those for the sake of marriage, that stipulates a jail term of up to 10 years for viol...

ICA president happy with BCCI's grant of Rs 3 crore, hopes all demands will be met gradually

Indian Cricketers Association ICA president Ashok Malhotra on Tuesday expressed satisfaction at the BCCIs decision to release an additional funding of Rs 3 crore to run the players body and hoped their pending demands will be met sooner tha...

FTSE 100 hits highest since March on Brexit trade deal cheer

Britains FTSE 100 hit its highest since early March on Tuesday as investors returned from a long weekend to cheer a post-Brexit trade deal that averted a chaotic exit from the European Union. In its first day of trading after the deal, the ...

People of Bengal won't be worthy heirs of Tagore, Netaji if they don't reject communalism: Amartya

Political parties sure have good reasons to pursue individual goals, but rejection of communalism ought to be a shared value without which we shall not be worthy heirs of Tagore and Netaji, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen has said. He said the L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020