Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers will bring down BJP govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the protesting farmers will bring down the BJP government at the Centre and predicted his own partys victory in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Democracy will be safe only when this government goes, the SP chief said.Akhilesh reiterated support to farmers protesting at Delhis borders against the three new central agri-marketing laws.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 29-12-2020 17:46 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 17:46 IST
Farmers will bring down BJP govt: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Tuesday said the protesting farmers will bring down the BJP government at the Centre and predicted his own party’s victory in the next Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections. Yadav attacked the government in tweets and at a press conference after Urdu poet Munnawar Rana’s daughter Somaiyya Rana, Bahujan Samaj Party’s Masood Alam and former MLA Ramesh Gautam joined his party.

He repeated that the SP is keeping its doors open for smaller parties and will take everyone along. He also referred to West Bengal and accused the BJP of trying to break leaders away from other parties. “The BJP government has crossed all limits of injustice and atrocities. Whoever raises their voice, the government muzzles it. Democracy will be safe only when this government goes,” the SP chief said.

Akhilesh reiterated support to farmers protesting at Delhi’s borders against the three new central agri-marketing laws. He accused the central government of putting off a planned round of talks while farmers camped out in bitter cold.

“The BJP is constantly disrespecting farmers. Farmers will bring the arrogant BJP government down to the street,” he tweeted in Hindi. He claimed there had never been so much corruption under any other government, and accused it of harming the economy. Yadav cited the coronavirus lockdown and demonetisation as “examples”.

Yadav claimed that over 90 workers died while walking to their homes from the cities during the lockdown, “but the government did not help anyone”. He accused the BJP of poaching leaders from other parties and instigating fights among them.

“It is doing the same thing in West Bengal. It did the same in Uttar Pradesh before the assembly elections,” he said..

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination drive successfully conducted in 4 states: Health Ministry

A two-day dry run to assess the readiness of the mechanism laid out for the COVID-19 immunisation drive, which is expected to begin soon, was successfully conducted in Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Punjab and Assam, the Union Health Ministry sai...

Ad Council launches vaccine education campaign for healthcare providers

Nonprofit group the Ad Council and public health coalition COVID Collaborative launched an education campaign on Tuesday for doctors and nurses to boost public confidence in the new coronavirus vaccines as they roll out across the United St...

Chitkara University launches ‘India Innovation Championship -2021’

Backed by Angel Investors and powered by Chitkara Start-up Ecosystem, IIC-2021 is a one-of-a-kind opportunity for the start-ups across the country to compete for grant money to the tune of INR 1 crore, and mentorship for hacking growth sca...

UP school teacher suspended for using forged documents

An assistant teacher has been suspended here for allegedly using forged documents to get the job, an Education Department official said Tuesday. Ashish Kumar of Padampur village under Jakhania tehsil was selected as an assistant teacher in ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020