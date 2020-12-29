Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan a pawn in Chinese policy, serious Sino-India conflict not good for China: IAF Chief

Amid increasing nexus between Islamabad and Beijing, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said Pakistan has become a pawn in the Chinese policy and its military dependence on China would increase further in view of the debt trap due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-12-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 29-12-2020 21:07 IST
Pakistan a pawn in Chinese policy, serious Sino-India conflict not good for China: IAF Chief
Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

Amid increasing nexus between Islamabad and Beijing, Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria on Tuesday said Pakistan has become a pawn in the Chinese policy and its military dependence on China would increase further in view of the debt trap due to the China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project. China has invested billions of dollars in the CPEC as loans to Islamabad and the already debt-ridden Pakistani administration would be under a lot of financial stress to repay even the interest as per the current fiscal situation there.

IAF Chief RKS Bhadauria was addressing a webinar on 'National Security Challenges and Air Power'organised by Vivekanand International Foundation. He said, "Pakistan has increasingly become a pawn in Chinese policy, under an increasing CPEC related debt trap there will be further military dependencies in future." Bhadauria said the evolving uncertainties and instability at the global geopolitical front has provided China with an opportunity to demonstrate its growing power and indirectly it has also brought to fore the inadequate contribution of major powers to global security.

The Air Chief said any serious India-China conflict is not good for China on the global front. If Chinese aspirations are global then it does not suit their grand plan. "What could be possible Chinese objectives for their action in the north? It is important that we recognise what they have really achieved," he added. Further elaborating his point on the nexus and its possible resultant impact in the region, the Air Chief Marshal said, "American exit from Afghanistan has opened increased options for China in the region both directly and through Pakistan."

After remaining in Afghanistan for almost two decades, American forces are scheduled to be withdrawn from there soon which is likely to leave the field open for other players to slip in the turbulent region strategically located as the gateway to and from the central Asian republics. Pakistan and China have grown close military ties as the entire Pakistani missile programme has been fully supported by the Chinese.

The Pakistanis are also increasingly becoming dependent on the Chinese for their military hardware requirements including fighter jets, submarines and armoured vehicles. All the major investments in Pakistan have also been done by the Chinese including the areas of Gilgit Baltistan and parts of Jammu and Kashmir illegally occupied by Pakistan.

On the use of small drones in warfare, Bhadauria said, "the low-cost and easy availability of simple disruptive technologies such as drones with small state and non-state actors have made them more lethal, agile and capable of generating disproportionate effects." In recent times, there have been conflicts such as the one between Azerbaijan and Armenia where the use of drones tilted the outcome of the war. (ANI)

TRENDING

Mindhunter Season 3: Netflix spokesperson says ‘may be in five years’

Is Prison Break Season 6 under development once again?

AT&T aims to restore all service by end of Sunday after Nashville blast

Novavax's COVID vaccine to be studied in the US

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

CBI files charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex, IOB officials in Rs 300 cr bank fraud case

The CBI Tuesday filed a charge sheet against Parekh Aluminex Ltd PAL and its director, besides some officials of Indian Overseas Bank IOB in an alleged bank fraud case worth Rs 297.80 crore, officials said. The company which is into manufac...

Denmark to extend lockdown measures until Jan. 17 - TV2

Denmarks government will extend a hard lockdown for two weeks until Jan. 17 to limit the spread of COVID-19, broadcaster TV2 reported on Tuesday citing unnamed sources. The extension will keep schools, shopping malls and other non-essential...

Sudha Bharadwaj, two other accused seek access to books in jail

Three accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoists links case have moved a court here seeking access to books and newspapers in prison. Activists Sudha Bharadwaj and Gautam Navlakha and Delhi University professor Hany Babu have filed separate plea...

Copies of farm laws burnt as BKU's Bhanu, Lok Shakti factions stay put in Noida

Farmers burnt copies of the three new agri-marketing laws at the Delhi-Noida border on Tuesday, even as they remained resolved in their demand for withdrawal of the contentious legislations for the 29th day. At the Chilla border, Bharatiya ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020