Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers don't trust PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his long history of asatyagraha and shared an online survey asking people why the PM was not repealing the farm laws.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 18:49 IST
Farmers don't trust PM Modi: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday alleged that farmers do not trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi due to his long history of ''asatyagraha'' and shared an online survey asking people why the PM was not repealing the farm laws. '''15 lakh in every bank account and 2 crore jobs every year', 'Give me 50 days time, else...', 'We will win war against corona in 21 days', 'Neither has anyone intruded into our territory nor took over any post'. Farmers don't trust Modi ji due to his long history of 'asatyagraha','' he said in a tweet.

The former Congress president also shared the online survey, asking, ''Mr Modi is refusing to repeal the anti-farmer laws because he is:'' and gave the options ''anti-farmer'', ''run by crony capitalists'', ''arrogant'' or ''all of the above''. Gandhi is currently abroad visiting an ailing relative and also meeting his maternal grandmother.

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala alleged in a tweet said that duping and deceiving farmers was the ''new normal''. ''Dupe and deceive the Anndata is the 'new normal' in India as complicit BJP governments look sideways. Tragedy is that they still shamelessly bat for the 'three black laws' as a section of media applauds them. Let every Indian rise and question,'' he said.

The Congress has been demanding a repeal of the three farm laws and have supported the farmers agitation against the legislations..

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Thousands flock to India's Taj Mahal despite coronavirus fears

India has raised the number of visitors it will allow into the Taj Mahal monument to 15,000 per day despite warnings from health officials that overcrowding at tourist sites could lead to a rise in coronavirus cases. The 17th-century mausol...

Three US firms currently engaged with domestic cos for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines: Com Min

Three US-based companies are currently engaged with their Indian counterparts for mass production of COVID-19 vaccines in India, the commerce ministry said on Wednesday. The ministry added that COVID-19 has led to increased trade and cooper...

INDIND

INDIND...

More opportunities for local youngsters in I-League: Chennai City head coach

Chennai City FCs new head coach Satyasagara outlined the importance of promoting the local players that have been brought through the ranks at the club for the upcoming season of the I-League, which is all set to begin from January 9, 2021....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020