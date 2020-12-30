Left Menu
NDA will announce CM candidate after TN Assembly polls dates are out : CT Ravi

The NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the chief ministerial candidate for 2021 Assembly elections after dates for polling are announced and the candidate will be from the largest partner which is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AAIDMK), CT Ravi, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu said.

The NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the chief ministerial candidate for 2021 Assembly elections after dates for polling are announced and the candidate will be from the largest partner which is the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AAIDMK), CT Ravi, BJP National General Secretary in-charge of Tamil Nadu said. "In Tamil Nadu, AIADMK is the largest partner in NDA alliance. It is natural that the Chief Minister will be from largest partner. At present, Thiru Edappadi K Palaniswami is our chief minister. Once elections are announced, the NDA Co-ordination Committee will announce the CM candidate," Ravi tweeted.

"Our goal is to take Tamil Nadu on the highway of prosperity by ensuring people friendly schemes of PM Narendra Modi and Late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa reach people. It is evident that Tamil Makkal are waiting to bring AIADMK-led NDA back to power in 2021 Assembly Elections," he said in another tweet. Earlier in September, AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam had announced that Palaniswami will be the chief ministerial candidate of the party in the forthcoming polls. (ANI)

