Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin hopes Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up cooperation in 2021

PTI | Moscow | Updated: 30-12-2020 21:44 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 21:36 IST
Putin hopes Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up cooperation in 2021
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday expressed hope that next year Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up constructive bilateral cooperation as well as coordinating efforts to address topical issues on the regional and global agendas

In his Christmas and New Year's greetings to President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Putin said Russia and India were connected by relations of privileged strategic partnership, which, despite this year's difficulties and problems, including the coronavirus pandemic, are developing confidently. President Putin stressed that the two countries maintain a substantive political dialogue and carry out promising joint projects in various spheres, while cooperation within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and BRICS yields good results, said a statement issued by the Kremlin

He ''expressed hope that next year Russia and India would continue to work towards stepping up constructive bilateral cooperation as well as coordinating efforts to address topical issues on the regional and global agendas,'' it added.

TRENDING

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Twenty killed in attack on Aden airport moments after new Yemen cabinet lands

At least 20 people were killed and dozens wounded in an attack on Aden airport on Wednesday moments after a plane landed carrying a newly formed Saudi-backed cabinet for government-held parts of Yemen. Hours after the attack, a second explo...

High level panel to guide INSACOG consortium formed to track coronavirus strains High level panel to guide INSACOG consortium formed to ascertain status of UK variant of SA'

A high-level inter-ministerial steering Committee will guide Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomic Consortia INSACOG, formed to ascertain the status of new variant of the coronavirus, Renu Swarup, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, said on Wednesd...

China says EU investment deal gives legally binding market-access commitments

Chinese companies will receive binding commitments of access to the EU market under a new investment agreement, while China will open up its financial, manufacturing and services sectors to the 27-nation bloc, a Chinese government official ...

BJP MP Mansukh Vasava withdraws his resignation

Just a day after resigning from the post of Member of Parliament from Bharuch, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP MP Mansukh Vasava has taken a U-turn by withdrawing his resignation on Wednesday. Speaking to the reporters, the MP said, The party le...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020