Left Menu
Development News Edition

TMC govt did nothing for migrant workers, Cong will ensure direct cash transfer if elected : Adhir

Slamming the TMC government in West Bengal for not doing anything for migrant workers who returned to the state during the lockdown, leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury Wednesday said the party will ensure direct cash transfer to every poor in the state if elected to power.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 30-12-2020 22:17 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 22:17 IST
TMC govt did nothing for migrant workers, Cong will ensure direct cash transfer if elected : Adhir

Slamming the TMC government in West Bengal for not doing anything for migrant workers who returned to the state during the lockdown, leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha Adhir Chowdhury Wednesday said the party will ensure direct cash transfer to every poor in the state if elected to power. Chowdhury said Congress had mooted the proposal of direct cash transfer to the migrant labourers with the objective to ensure that the poor have enough liquid cash in the lockdown and post lockdown situation and the Centre had announced a Rs 50,000 crore project for them.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had advocated giving liquid cash to every poor person in the country as the party's poll promise before the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, he said. ''It was not empty promise. In Chhatisgarh we have already channelised over Rs 5,700 to the pocket of every poor person. We will ensure it is implemented in West Bengal too if we are elected to power in the 2021 state election,'' the Congress leader said.

He said it was due to the West Bengal government's attitude that the migrant labourers from Bengal are yet to get the benefits of the central project as the state did not send the required list of districts having 25,000 migrant labourers. Expressing doubts whether Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was ''at all concerned'' about the plight of migrant workers who left the state after the lockdown, he said in a video mesage, ''Didi (Banerjee) at least spare a thought for them. After suffering such grave financial distress during the lockdown and return to their home state, they had to leave again as they found little employment opportunities here''.

Pointing out that migrant workers contribute to the state's economy by sending money to their families, Chowdhury, who is also the WBPCC president, said ''But you (Banerjee) have no time to think about them.'' He said, ''The migrant labourers from the state are deprived of the central package as you have not sent the names of districts having 25,000 migrant labour population, which is a criteria for getting the fund.'' ''While many other states like Chhatisgarh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh have been able to avail the fund for their migrant workers by compiling the required list and sending it to the Centre, West Bengal played traunt ... The Mamata Banerjee government does not seem to have any plan for its own people,'' he said. Comparing the TMC government's announcement of several social welfare campaigns beforethe Assembly poll to the end of season 'Chaitra sale' (discount offers by shopkeepers in Bengal in the Hindu month of Chaitra to attract customers before Bengali New Year), the Congress MP said ''Suddenly Didi has woken up to people's issues after ten years in power''.

''With the elections round the corner she (Banerjee) is announcing one project after another. From 'Didi ke bolo' (Tell Didi), to 'Duare Sarkar' (government at the doorstep) to 'Paray Paray Samadhan' (solution to local problems). ''You (Banerjee) talk about Swasthya Sathi. Do you have belief in state health schemes? Otherwise why do your near ones go abroad for treatment?'' he said.

Chowdhury alleged that West Bengal government is also not bothered about the increase in the prices of essential commodities. The Congress leader demanded that members of Kurmi community living in Purulia be given ST status.

''Once I had raised the issue in Parliament and took up the matter with the Centre. I was told that the Centre will do its bit after the government adopts a resolution in the Assembly for granting ST status to the Kurmi community. So please do the needful,'' he added..

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Germany says it needs third COVID vaccine to make inoculation universal

One Piece Chapter 1000 set to be out on Jan 3, flashback of Portgas D. Ace, Yamato

Over 2.1 million in US receive first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Trump's $2,000 checks all but dead as GOP Senate refuses aid

President Donald Trumps push for USD 2,000 COVID-19 relief checks was all but dead on Wednesday as Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell proposed an alternative approach of loading up the bill with other White House priorities that appeare...

France brushes off fresh lockdown, eyes curfew changes

France was not planning local lockdown measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 for now, the governments spokesman said on Wednesday, although he dampened hopes for a quick reopening of cultural attractions and said curfews could be tight...

BRIEF-Canada To Require That All Arriving Airline Passengers Must Provide Proof Of A Negative Covid-19 Test Before Entering The Country -CBC News

Dec 30 Reuters - CANADA TO REQUIRE THAT ALL ARRIVING AIRLINE PASSENGERS MUST PROVIDE PROOF OF A NEGATIVE COVID-19 TEST BEFORE ENTERING THE COUNTRY -CBC NEWS TWEET Source httpsbit.ly3hsze0s...

Encounters went up in 2020; rapes, murders down: Noida Police

The Gautam Nagar district which switched over to the commissionerate system of policing in January saw a nearly 65 per cent rise in cases of gunfights between police and miscreants this year compared to the last, official data reveal. Reeli...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020