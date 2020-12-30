Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow

Congressional Republicans have largely stuck with Trump through four turbulent years, but the president is angry that they have not fully backed his claims of election fraud. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the leading Republican in Congress, on Tuesday blocked a quick vote on the checks and urged lawmakers to override Trump's veto of the defense bill.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2020 23:34 IST | Created: 30-12-2020 23:32 IST
U.S. Congress inches closer to Trump veto override as Republican tensions grow
File Photo Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate could pave the way for Congress to override President Donald Trump's veto of a defense spending bill with a procedural vote on Wednesday, further raising tensions between the outgoing Republican president and party leaders. Trump has ramped up pressure on fellow Republicans to support his veto because it does not repeal certain unrelated legal protections for tech giants and to back $2,000 onetime COVID-19 stimulus checks for struggling Americans.

"$2000 ASAP!" Trump tweeted early on Wednesday. On Tuesday the president attacked Republican leaders as "pathetic" and accused the party of having a "death wish" if it did not back raising the payments from $600 to $2,000 and scrap the legal protections for social media companies.

The cracks in Trump's relationship with Republican Party leaders come three weeks before Trump hands power to Democrat Joe Biden on Jan. 20. Congressional Republicans have largely stuck with Trump through four turbulent years, but the president is angry that they have not fully backed his claims of election fraud.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, the leading Republican in Congress, on Tuesday blocked a quick vote on the checks and urged lawmakers to override Trump's veto of the defense bill. If successful, the veto override would be the first such congressional rebuke of Trump. The House of Representatives overturned Trump's veto on Monday, and the Senate is expected to hold a procedural vote on Wednesday evening. Final Senate passage of the override could come later in the week or over the weekend.

Late on Tuesday, McConnell introduced a bill that combined the $2,000 checks with provisions scrapping the social media company protections and calling for a study of election security, a major issue for Trump, who claims without evidence that fraud robbed him of victory in the November election. Since most Democrats do not support the second two measures, the maneuver looks set to kill off prospects for all three. The Senate has little time to act, with the new Congress, elected in November, set to be seated on Sunday.

Democrat Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the Democratic-led House of Representatives, accused McConnell of obstruction and urged him to bring the issue of the $2,000 checks to a vote as soon as possible. "This $2,000 will go a long way, not only to sustain the financial security of America's working families but will help small business to thrive as well," she told a news briefing.

"It's amazing to see the patience that some people have with other people suffering. These Republicans in the Senate seem to have an endless tolerance for other people's sadness." Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said he was confident a stand-alone checks bill that the House passed on Monday would pass the Senate - if McConnell allowed it to come to the floor. ​ "I believe it will get to 60 votes," Schumer told reporters, adding that he had "some real hope" that a floor vote would occur given the number of Senate Republicans who back higher payments.

Barring an agreement between lawmakers, the support of 60 senators would be necessary under the chamber's rules to move the measure to a final vote on passage. A growing number of Republican senators support the payments, including David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, who are running in next week's Georgia runoff elections that will determine which party controls the Senate under Biden's incoming administration.

Any attempt by the Senate to deviate from Monday's stand-alone payment measure would require the House to pass new legislation, an unlikely scenario given Democratic opposition and the tight timeline.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

UK to roll out Astra/Oxford COVID vaccine after world-first approval

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Canada will require negative COVID-19 test for air passengers

Canada will soon require that air travelers test negative for COVID-19 before arrival, federal ministers said on Wednesday, after social media images of maskless tourists prompted a call for stricter measures to curb the virus.Canada will q...

Mob attacks, sets ablaze Hindu temple in northwestern Pakistan

A mob in northwestern Pakistan attacked and set ablaze a century-old Hindu temple on Wednesday, officials said, prompting condemnations from the Muslim-majority countrys Hindu community.Hindus are the largest non-Muslim majority in the coun...

EXPLAINER: Scientists trying to understand new virus variant

Does it spread more easily Make people sicker Mean that treatments and vaccines wont work Questions are multiplying as fast as new variants of the coronavirus, especially the one moving through England and now popping up in the US and other...

Emergency U.S. authorization for AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine likely in April

The COVID-19 vaccine developed by British drugmaker AstraZeneca Plc and Oxford University will likely be authorized for emergency use in the United States in April, the chief adviser for the U.S. COVID-19 vaccine program said on Wednesday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020