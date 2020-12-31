Left Menu
Assam House passes Bill to create autonomous council for Bodo-Kachari community

Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Minister Chandan Brahma moved The Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, 2020 in the assembly and the House passed it after a brief discussion.He said that the proposed Council will cover the Bodo-Kachari community living in villages outside the BTR which is governed by the Bodoland Territorial Council BTC.

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 31-12-2020 00:12 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 00:12 IST
The Assam assembly on Wednesday unanimously passed a Bill for creating an autonomous council for the Bodo-Kachari community living outside the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) comprising four districts of Kokrajhar, Chirang, Baksa and Udalguri. Welfare of Plain Tribes and Backward Classes Minister Chandan Brahma moved The Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council Bill, 2020 in the assembly and the House passed it after a brief discussion.

He said that the proposed Council will cover the Bodo-Kachari community living in villages outside the BTR which is governed by the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC). The Assembly also unanimously passed three amendment Bills allowing the government to constitute an interim general council by nominating members till a full-fledged general council is formed in the autonomous councils for Moran, Matak and Koch-Rajbongshi communities in the state.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

