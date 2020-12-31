Left Menu
Mamata Banerjee visits tribals in Ballavpur Danga Village, helps in cooking

Residents of the tribal village of the Ballavpur Danga Village in West Bengal's Birbhum district were delighted on Wednesday when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee dropped in for a visit after an arduous rally in Bolpur and extended a helping hand to a woman who was cooking.

ANI | Birbhum (West Bengal) | Updated: 31-12-2020 11:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 11:49 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee helping a tribal woman cook at a small hotel in Ballavpur Danga Village. Image Credit: ANI

Banerjee interacted with the tribal people of the village, after which she stopped at a small hotel.

She extended a helping hand to the woman who was cooking food. "Today, in the remote village of Ballavpur in Bolpur, there was a brief conversation with the tribal brothers and sisters about their daily life," the caption of the video on Banerjee's Facebook account read.

Villagers beamed in her presence and some bowed to touch her feet. Earlier at her rally in Birbhum on Tuesday, the Chief Minister slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the BJP practices 'hate politics' and 'fake politics'.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, too, had visited the district last week ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in the state in mid-2021. (ANI)

