Left Menu
Development News Edition

BJP hosts webinars to push 'one nation, one election' idea

Trivedi also rejected concerns that holding simultaneous elections will result in the domination of national parties at the cost of regional players as he cited several examples of the same set of voters preferring different parties in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in a state.In another webinar, BJPs Tom Vadakkan claimed that simultaneous polls have advantages like saving of the government expenditure and speedy development activities.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2020 19:08 IST
BJP hosts webinars to push 'one nation, one election' idea

In a series of webinars, the BJP has pushed the idea of 'one nation, one election' by highlighting the ''drawbacks'' of frequent polls and the fact that India used to have simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly elections till 1960s. In a webinar held on Thursday, BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said that most of the time the code of conduct is in place in some parts of the country due to state or local body polls, hampering development works and costing a lot of public money.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has often spoken about the need for simultaneous Lok Sabha, state and local body polls, he noted, adding that the ruling party wants a consensus to evolve on the matter. Echoing his view, party spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi said that the concept of 'one nation, one election' has nothing to do with partisan politics and it falls in the same bracket as do programmes like 'Swachh Bharat'.

He said that extremely competitive nature of electoral politics results in caste and communal passions often stoked by rivals, harming social fabric. This is also a reason for not having frequent elections, he said. Trivedi also rejected concerns that holding simultaneous elections will result in the domination of national parties at the cost of regional players as he cited several examples of the same set of voters preferring different parties in Lok Sabha and Assembly polls in a state.

In another webinar, BJP's Tom Vadakkan claimed that simultaneous polls have ''advantages'' like saving of the government expenditure and speedy development activities. Senior lawyer Rakesh Gosain said the idea of 'one nation, one election' is not against the Constitution and can be achieved with minor amendments.

India has elections every few months and the drain on funds can be saved if there is 'one nation, one election', he said, according to a statement. Most of the opposition parties, including the Congress, have opposed any move to facilitate simultaneous elections, with some of them calling it undemocratic.

TRENDING

Elizabeth Peratrovich: Google dedicates doodle to American civil rights activist

Over 12.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 2.5 mln administered: U.S. CDC

Germany sees rapid EU approval of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine

Czechs approve squeezing extra dose from Pfizer vaccine vials

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Amazon gets into the podcast business - (A)

Amazon is jumping into the podcast business. The online shopping giant is buying Wondery, a 4-year-old producer of popular true crime podcasts such as Dr. Death and Dirty John, which was later turned into a TV series.An explosion of new pod...

DGCI arrests 3 for fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 12.90 cr

The Directorate General of GST Intelligence DGGI, North Zone, Gurugram has arrested three persons for fraudulently claiming input tax credit of Rs 12.90 crores. The three have been identified as Alok Bhargava and his sons Akul and Atin Bhar...

Four HC chief justices transferred, 4 judges elevated as high court chief justice

Four high court chief justices, including Justice Jitendra Kumar Maheshwari of the Andhra Pradesh High Court, were transferred on Thursday, the Law Ministry said. Four judges were also elevated as high court chief justices.The Supreme Court...

Malaika Arora bids adieu to 2020 with a dip in swimming pool

Bollywood diva Malaika Arora on Thursday was seen enjoying a refreshing session in the swimming pool as she bid adieu to 2020. The Chhaiya Chhaiya actor took to Instagram to share a stunning picture of herself exiting the swimming pool with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020