Odisha to build memorial in honour of fallen COVID warriors

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Thursday said that a memorial would be constructed in Bhubaneswar in honour of frontline COVID-19 workers who laid down their lives during the course of their duty. Patnaik, while talking to family members of fallen COVID warriors over a video conference, said their ''hard work and devotion would not go in vain and victory against the coronavirus pandemic was certain''.

Chief Secretary A K Tripathy, during the meeting, said Odisha has successfully managed to tackle the COVID-19 situation, despite the return of around 10 lakh migrant workers to the state during the lockdown. The CM assured the families that his government would stand by them during times of need.

It was due to the dedicated service of frontline workers, including doctors, nurses, police personnel, teachers and all those engaged in COVID-19 management, the state could save scores of lives, Patnaik added. Additional Chief Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, P K Mohapatra, said as many as 101 COVID warriors have so far sacrificed their lives fighting the pandemic.

''Ninety-six families have already been provided with Rs 50 lakh financial assistance. Five other families would also be receiving the aid in the next two days,'' Mohapatra said..