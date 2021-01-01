Left Menu
PM Modi greets nation on new year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on FridayMay the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wishedWishing you a happy 2021 May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, the prime minister tweeted.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 08:10 IST
PM Modi greets nation on new year

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday

May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished

''Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,'' the prime minister tweeted.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

