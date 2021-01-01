PM Modi greets nation on new year
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on FridayMay the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wishedWishing you a happy 2021 May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, the prime minister tweeted.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 08:10 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 08:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on the first day of the new year on Friday
May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail, he wished
''Wishing you a happy 2021! May this year bring good health, joy and prosperity. May the spirit of hope and wellness prevail,'' the prime minister tweeted.
- READ MORE ON:
- Narendra Modi