Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greets people on New Year

The year has passed but the coronavirus is still there, and there is a need to maintain caution and follow rules to remain safe, Kejriwal said.Hope the vaccine will be soon available in India and everything will be normal but till then, there is a need to take care of oneself and our families, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-01-2021 10:08 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 10:08 IST
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greets people on New Year

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal greeted people on New Year's Day on Friday and hoped the vaccine for COVID-19 will be available soon in India and normal life restored. He also cautioned people to follow rules for prevention of the disease. In a video message, the chief minister said last year was difficult not only for India but the whole world. The world faced the biggest pandemic of the human history, he added.

''I salute the Corona warriors – doctors, nurses, medical staff, police personnel, sanitation workers, and social and religious organisations. You all got down to serve the people despite a very tough situation,'' Kejriwal said. The chief minister asserted that the strong medical system in Delhi presented many examples before the world amid the pandemic.

''Delhi did many things that were later followed by many countries and governments,'' he said, referring to his government's COVID-19 management. The year has passed but the coronavirus is still there, and there is a need to maintain caution and follow rules to remain safe, Kejriwal said.

''Hope the vaccine will be soon available in India and everything will be normal but till then, there is a need to take care of oneself and our families,'' he added. The chief minister extended his best wishes to the people for 2021, saying the new year has brought with it new hopes.

