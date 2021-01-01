Left Menu
DMK demands TN Assembly resolution against Central farm laws

DMK chief M K Stalin on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to take a cue from Punjab and Kerala and get a resolution adopted in the state assembly seeking repeal of the three contentious Cenrtal farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 01-01-2021 14:39 IST | Created: 01-01-2021 14:39 IST
DMK chief M K Stalin on Friday urged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami to take a cue from Punjab and Kerala and get a resolution adopted in the state assembly seeking repeal of the three contentious Cenrtal farm laws, against which farmers have been protesting near Delhi. Stalin, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, wrote to the chief minister seeking convening of a special session of the House immediately for the purpose, a day after the Kerala Assembly adopted a resolution pressing for repeal of the laws.

Farmers, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, have been protesting for nearly 40 days near Delhi demanding scrapping of the Central agri laws, contending that they were harmful to their interests, a charge rejected by the government. The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu, an ally of the BJP which is in power at the Centre, has been defending the farm laws with Palaniswami himself saying they do not affect the farmers, especially those from his state.

Stalin said farmers have been protesting outside Delhi for 37 days, braving the cold but 'determined' on their stand, seeking repealing of the three legislations. ''Being the first state to have given farm loan waiver and free electricity to farmers, it is imperative that Tamil Nadu stands by the farmers during this period of crisis for them and help in realisation of their demands,'' Stalin said.

''I request that a resolution be adopted in the state assembly against the three central farm laws and the House be convened immediately for it,'' he added. Congress-ruled Punjab and Left-led Kerala, besides the AAP government in Delhi, had earlier adopted assembly resolutions backing the agitating farmers and seeking repeal of the three laws.

