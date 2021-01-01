Mayawati begins new year with attack on BJP govt

BSP president Mayawati began the new year with an attack on the Yogi Adityanath government, accusing it on Friday of promulgating the stringent anti-conversion ordinance in a hurry to further its "political agenda". Mayawati attacked the BJP-led central and state governments while delivering her new year greetings to people and advising the two governments to "work with good intention and policies to ensure that 2021 turns out to be better than 2020". In a release issued by her party, the former UP chief minister asked the government to adopt the policy of "sarvjan hitay, sarvjan sukhay" (welfare for all).

Attacking the UP government, the BSP supremo said "the intention of the government behind the anti-conversion ordinance appears to be aimed at dividing the society which is now spreading to other states as well and becoming more dangerous". Recalling the agitations over citizenship and farm laws during 2020, she said the central government too, due to its attitude, has failed to provide a solution to these problems in the national interest. She said the BJP governments in the state and the Centre appear to be passing through a phase similar to the UPA 2 government during its last years.

She alleged that stringent laws on national security and anti-national activities are being used improperly and maliciously, specially by the UP government, triggering a "natural sharp reaction all over the country." "The Year 2020 had been most disastrous because of the coronavirus infection during which the government mostly failed in the face of stiff challenges and problems, leaving the people disappointed," she said, adding it would be better if this does not recur in the new year. Mayawati also spoke about major problems in 2020 and said because of their "narrow, casteist and communal thinking", the central and state governments were not able to properly build the confidence and hope among people. She also asked the government to take lessons from problems with China and adopt a reliable foreign policy.