Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hard-line Iran cleric, ex-president's supporter, dies at 85

The cleric was known as a backer of former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who questioned the Holocaust and claimed there were no gays or lesbians in Iran.

PTI | Tehran | Updated: 02-01-2021 00:25 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 00:25 IST
Hard-line Iran cleric, ex-president's supporter, dies at 85

Iranian Ayatollah Mohammad Taqi Mesbah Yazdi, a prominent hard-liner and supporter of the country's ex-president, died on Friday, the state-run IRNA news agency reported. He was 85. The cleric was known as a backer of former hard-line President Mahmoud Ahmadinejad, who questioned the Holocaust and claimed there were no gays or lesbians in Iran. Ahmadinejad was succeeded in 2013 by Hassan Rouhani, a relative moderate.

The report said Yazdi had recently been in hospital for a month due to an unspecified gastrointestinal illness but was then released to continue treatment at home in the Iranian holy city of Qom, which is home to major Shiite seminaries. A few days ago, he took a turn for the worse and was transferred to a hospital in the capital, Tehran, IRNA said. No further details were provided.

He was also a senior member of the country's Expert Assembly, created in February 1988 with the main responsibility to resolve differences or conflicts between the country's parliament and Iran's constitutional watchdog body, the Guardian Council. Funeral arrangements were not immediately known. Most Iranian clerics are buried in Qom.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

Ashok Leyland gains nearly 4 pc after sales data

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Suddenly overwhelmed, Ireland says thousands of COVID-19 cases yet to be added to tally

Ireland said on Friday it had under-reported coronavirus cases in recent days by thousands more than previously known as its system came under strain, suggesting the EUs fastest growing outbreak is worsening even more rapidly than figures s...

Defying Trump, U.S. Senate overrides defense bill veto

President Donald Trumps fellow Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Friday overrode his veto for the first time in his nearly four years in office, pushing through a bill on defense spending against his strong objections 20 days before he leav...

Bengal reports 26 more COVID deaths, 1,153 new cases

The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal rose to 9,738 after 26 more people succumbed to the disease on Friday, a bulletin released by the state health department said. The tally mounted to 5,53,216 after 1,153 new cases were detected in the ...

Senate overrides first Trump veto to uphold defense policy bill

The Republican-controlled U.S. Senate overturned President Donald Trumps veto of a 740 billion defense bill on Friday, handing the Republican president the first veto defeat of his presidency weeks before he leaves office.The Senate voted 8...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021