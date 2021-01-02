Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump vetoes California fishing bill over seafood trade deficit

President Donald Trump vetoed a bill on Friday that would have gradually ended the use of large-mesh drift gillnets deployed exclusively in federal waters off the coast of California, saying such legislation would increase reliance on imported seafood and worsen a multibillion-dollar seafood trade deficit.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 04:36 IST
Trump vetoes California fishing bill over seafood trade deficit

President Donald Trump vetoed a bill on Friday that would have gradually ended the use of large-mesh drift gillnets deployed exclusively in federal waters off the coast of California, saying such legislation would increase reliance on imported seafood and worsen a multibillion-dollar seafood trade deficit. Trump also said in his veto message to the Senate that the legislation sponsored by Sens. Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif., and Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., ''will not achieve its purported conservation benefits.'' Trump vetoed the fishing bill as the Republican-controlled Senate followed the Democratic-led House and voted to overturn his earlier veto of the annual defense policy bill, enacting it into law despite Trump's objections.

The fishing bill's sponsors said large-mesh drift gillnets, which measure between 1.6 kilometers and 2.4 kilometers long and can extend 60.9 meters below the surface of the ocean, are left in the waters overnight to catch swordfish and thresher sharks. But they said at least 60 other marine species - including whales, dolphins and sea lions - can also become entangled in the nets, where they are injured or die. It is illegal to use these nets in US territorial waters of the Atlantic Ocean and the Gulf of Mexico, and off the coasts of Washington state, Oregon, Alaska and Hawaii. They remain legal in federal waters off California's coast.

In 2018, California passed a four-year phase out of large-mesh drift gillnets in state waters to protect marine life. The bill Trump vetoed would have extended similar protections to federal waters off California's shoreline within five years and authorized the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to help the commercial fishing industry switch to more sustainable types of gear.

Trump said the West Coast drift gillnet fishery is subject to ''robust legal and regulatory requirements'' for environmental protection that equal or go beyond environmental protections applied to foreign fisheries. He said Americans will import more swordfish and other species from foreign sources without this fishery.

TRENDING

NYSE says starting process to delist 3 China telco companies

Biden's pick to lead Treasury made over $7M in speaking fees

Health News Roundup: France's new coronavirus cases up 19,348; India drug regulator approves AstraZeneca COVID vaccine and more

Biden's Treasury nominee Yellen discloses paid speaking gigs for financial firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's virus cluster expands as Victoria, NSW clock new cases

Australias Victoria state on Saturday recorded 10 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases as authorities confirmed the outbreak in the south eastern state was directly linked to a growing cluster in neighbouring New South Wales.The growing numb...

Reuters World News Summary

Following is a summary of current world news briefs. U.S. State Department bans business with Cuban bank BFIThe U.S. State Department on Friday added a Cuban commercial bank to its restricted list, saying it will prevent the Cuban military ...

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Falcons working virtually after positive COVID-19 testThe Atlanta Falcons were working from home Thursday morning after a positive COVID-19 test. The organization was informed of one pos...

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Rejecting Trump veto, Republican-led Senate backs defense billPresident Donald Trump suffered a stinging rebuke in the U.S. Senate on Friday when fellow Republicans joined Democrats...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021