RSS, BJP to meet in Ahmedabad ahead of West Bengal polls

A coordination meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it's ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Ahmedabad from January 5 to January 7 ahead of the much-awaited West Bengal elections, according to the sources.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2021 11:14 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 11:14 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

A coordination meeting of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and it's ideological fountainhead, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) will be held in Ahmedabad from January 5 to January 7 ahead of the much-awaited West Bengal elections, according to the sources. The meeting will be presided over by RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, while BJP chief JP Nadda too will be present in the meeting. It will likely see attendance from senior functionaries from its affiliates.

Sources also informed that while Nadda will be in Ahemdabad for two days, he is likely to attend the RSS meeting on day one and will meet with party workers and functionaries the next day. He is likely to leave Ahemdabad on January 7.

The meeting is expected to see the presence of a few central ministers as well. As this is the meeting where the government's performance would be assessed, the ministers too will participate and brainstorm over what needs to be done in the coming years. Sources also said that in all likelihood, issues like farmers protest and farm bills, elections in states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu etc, are bound to be discussed.

"We are going for this meeting which will remain informal in nature but we discuss a range of issues with the BJP as well," the source stated. These meetings were convened at intervals and witnessed the then BJP president Amit Shah in attendance at an earlier occasion. (ANI)

