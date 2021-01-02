U.S. Senator Cruz joins Republican block that will object to Biden's victory

U.S. Senator Cruz joins Republican block that will object to Biden's victoryReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 02-01-2021 23:32 IST | Created: 02-01-2021 23:17 IST
U.S. Senator Ted Cruz on Saturday said he is joining a block of about a dozen Republican senators that will raise objections on Jan 6 to President-elect Joe Biden's Nov. 3 victory, according to a joint statement from the lawmakers.
Cruz and 10 other Republican senators or senators-elect said in a statement they would raise objections.
