Left Menu
Development News Edition

45 more arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan

According to a notification issued by the Chief Ministers Secretariat on late Saturday night, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a four-member committee to assess the damages caused to the temple and develop its reconstruction plan in consultation with the Hindu community.The committee has been asked to complete the work in 10 days.

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 03-01-2021 13:57 IST | Created: 03-01-2021 13:39 IST
45 more arrested over attack on Hindu temple in northwest Pakistan
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Pakistani police have arrested 45 more people for their alleged involvement in the vandalisation of a Hindu temple by a mob led by members of a radical Islamist party in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the latest arrests, the number of accused arrested in the case has risen to 100. Over 350 people have been named in the FIR after the temple in Terri village in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Karak district was vandalised and set on fire on Wednesday by a mob protesting against its expansion work.

The arrested people were produced in the anti-terrorist court (ATC) where the police secured three days remand of the accused. The temple, which also has a samadhi of a Hindu religious leader, was attacked by the mob after members of the Hindu community received permission from local authorities to renovate its decades-old building.

The mob, led by some local clerics and supporters of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam party (Fazal ur Rehman group), demolished the newly constructed work alongside the old structure. The attack on the temple drew strong condemnation from human rights activists and the minority Hindu community leaders.

India has also lodged a protest with Pakistan over the vandalisation of the temple and sought strict action against those responsible for the incident. The protest was conveyed to Pakistan through diplomatic channels, sources in New Delhi said on Friday.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has assured that his government would reconstruct the damaged temple and the Samadhi at the shortest possible time. According to a notification issued by the Chief Minister's Secretariat on late Saturday night, the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa government has constituted a four-member committee to assess the damages caused to the temple and develop its reconstruction plan in consultation with the Hindu community.

The committee has been asked to complete the work in 10 days. Pakistan's Supreme Court has also ordered the local authorities to appear before it on January 5.

The court has issued directions to one-man Commission on Minorities Rights, KP chief secretary and KP inspector general of police to visit the site and submit a report on January 4. Hindus form the biggest minority community in Pakistan. According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan. However, according to the community, over 90 lakh Hindus are living in the country.

The majority of Pakistan's Hindu population is settled in Sindh province where they share culture, traditions and language with Muslim residents. They often complain of harassment by the extremists.

TRENDING

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Some US States carrying out COVID-19 vaccination campaign very slowly, says Trump

AstraZeneca plans 2 million doses a week of COVID-19 vaccine for UK: Reports

Android 10 update rolling out to Xiaomi Redmi 7 in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Israel dismisses "nonsense" Iran charge it seeks to trick U.S. into war

An Israeli official on Sunday dismissed as nonsense an allegation by the Iranian foreign minister that Israel was trying to trick the United States into waging war on Iran.It was Israel that needed to be on alert for possible Iranian strike...

1.60 lakh health workers will be first to get COVID-19 vaccine in Punjab: Minister

Around 1.60 lakh health workers in Punjab will receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the first phase, Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu said on Sunday. Principal Secretary Health Hussan Lal said the data regarding 1.60 lakh healthcare workers have...

Watershed moment in India's battle against COVID-19: Health Minister on 2 vaccines being approved

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan Sunday welcomed the emergency use approval for Oxford-AstraZenecas and Bharat Biotechs vaccines against coronavirus and termed it a watershed moment in Indias battle against COVID-19. Indias drugs regulat...

BCI to move SC seeking 3-year practice at bar as condition to be judicial officer

The Bar Council of India has said it will file an application before the Supreme Court seeking to make minimum 3-year practice at the bar necessary to become a judicial officer. The BCI, the countrys apex lawyers body, said judicial officer...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021