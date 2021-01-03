Left Menu
Maha: Tributes paid to Savitribai Phule on birth anniversary

Meanwhile, state women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur said in a function at Amravati that 3 per cent of funds of the district planning committees will be earmarked for women and child development.


Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis were among the array of leaders who on Sunday paid rich tributes to legendary social reformer Savitribai Phule on her 189th birth anniversary. Thackeray said families and societies could tread the path of progressive ideals only through women's education, something for which ''both Mahatma Jyotirao Phule and Savitribai Phule underwent a lot of struggle, pain and hardships''.

The state has decided to observe the anniversary as 'Women's Education Day' and, henceforth, several programmes will be organised to create awareness. Pawar, in his tribute, said Savitribai Phule carried forward the torch of women's emancipation even after her husband's death.

Leader of opposition and former CM Fadnavis, in a tweet, called Savitribai a ''symbol of women's liberation''. Meanwhile, state women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur said in a function at Amravati that 3 per cent of funds of the district planning committees will be earmarked for women and child development.

