Left Menu
Development News Edition

Justice Sanjib Banerjee sworn in Chief Justice of Madras HC

Justice Sanjib Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Monday. Justice Banerjee, senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court, would be the 50th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.His predecessor, Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi retired on December 31, 2020.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:35 IST
Justice Sanjib Banerjee sworn in Chief Justice of Madras HC

Justice Sanjib Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Monday. Governor Purohit administered the oath of office to Justice Banerjee in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, State Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam participated. Justice Banerjee, senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court, would be the 50th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.

His predecessor, Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi retired on December 31, 2020. Justice Banerjee, born on November 2, 1961 graduated in Economics (Honours) and in law, both from the University of Calcutta and enrolled as an advocate on November 21, 1990.

He practised mainly in the High Court of Calcutta as well as in the Supreme Court. He was elevated to the Bench of the High Court at Calcutta as a permanent Judge on June 22, 2006.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Health News Roundup: S.Korea says third wave of coronavirus being contained; Lonza gets Swiss OK to start Moderna and more

Health News Roundup: South Korea reports 657 new daily COVID-19; US distributes over 13.07 million doses of COVID-19 and more

Jordan secures 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine - prime minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Schools, colleges reopen in Bihar after over 9 months

All educational institutions in Bihar, including schools, colleges and coaching centres, reopened on Monday after a gap of over nine months. Physical classes were held for students of standards 9-12 in schools and final year students in col...

Karnataka CM visits union minister Sadananda Gowda in hospital

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday visited Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda at the Aster CMI Hospital here where he is currently admitted after collapsing a day before due to low blood sugar. Gowda was r...

UK rolls out AstraZeneca vaccine, touts British science triumph

Britain began vaccinating its population on Monday with the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca, touting its position as the first Western country to roll out an inoculation programme against the novel coronavirus.B...

'So pleased' - Britain gives first dose of Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine to dialysis patient

Britain began inoculating its citizens with the AstraZenecaOxford vaccine against COVID-19 on Monday, giving the shot to Brian Pinker, an 82-year-old dialysis patient, at a hospital a few hundred metres away from where the vaccine was devel...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021