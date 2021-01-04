Justice Sanjib Banerjee sworn in Chief Justice of Madras HC
Justice Sanjib Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Monday. Justice Banerjee, senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court, would be the 50th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.His predecessor, Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi retired on December 31, 2020.PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-01-2021 13:35 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 13:35 IST
Justice Sanjib Banerjee was sworn in as Chief Justice of the Madras High Court by Governor Banwarilal Purohit here on Monday. Governor Purohit administered the oath of office to Justice Banerjee in a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan here.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, State Ministers, Chief Secretary K Shanmugam participated. Justice Banerjee, senior-most judge of the Calcutta High Court, would be the 50th Chief Justice of the Madras High Court.
His predecessor, Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi retired on December 31, 2020. Justice Banerjee, born on November 2, 1961 graduated in Economics (Honours) and in law, both from the University of Calcutta and enrolled as an advocate on November 21, 1990.
He practised mainly in the High Court of Calcutta as well as in the Supreme Court. He was elevated to the Bench of the High Court at Calcutta as a permanent Judge on June 22, 2006.PTI VGN SS PTI PTI
