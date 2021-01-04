An epitome of negativity, says Union Minister Patel about Akhilesh Yadav

The controversy over the comments made by Samajwadi Party leader and former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav regarding the Coronavirus vaccine does not seem to die down. The latest attack on him is by Union Minister of Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel. Hitting out at Yadav, first through his tweet and then talking to ANI, Patel said that "This is the epitome of negativity. People of such tendency also find poison in nectar. If there is doubt even in service and they are doing politics on this challenge of life which the whole world is facing, then it is the epitome of negativity."

However, Patel defended the statement of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan about not taking the Covid vaccine first. He said that there is a difference in intention between the two (Akhilesh Yadav and Shivraj Singh Chouhan). "First one is that the intention is to criticise and the other is the intention that those who are fighting on the front should get the vaccine first, we should get it later. This is the intention of Shivraj ji."

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said he will take the coronavirus vaccine later as he wants priority groups to get the jab first.While speaking in a meeting with senior officials of the state, CM Chouhan said, "I have decided that I will not get vaccinated for now. First it should be administered to others. My turn should come afterwards. We have to work to ensure that priority groups are administered the vaccine." Patel also rejected the Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi's questioning the intention of the Modi government regarding the farmers movement. He said, "I feel that now political parties should stop commenting on Congress. Because, what they have done and when they repeat the same thing, they also stand in the dock inside their party. The Congress does not have a farmer-friendly or rural-labourer leader. That is why one should not comment on them. They don't know what they say."

Priyanka Gandhi had questioned the government's intention and tweeted that on one hand the government calls farmers for talks, on the other side it is pouring tear gas shells on them in this bitter cold. Due to this stubborn and cruel behavior, about 60 farmers have died so far. How can farmers trust this cruel government? At the same time, Patel also expressed displeasure over Congress leader Sachin Pilot's comment on RSS. He remarked that he (Pilot) still has to study a lot and understand a lot. "Make comments on us. Pointing fingers towards the Sangh means that they are challenging themselves," he said. Asked whether Sachin Pilot should go to the Sangh Shakha (branch) to understand the RSS, then his reply was, "To get into the Sangh also requires strength, it also requires a sense of service and that too selfless service. His age is not much, let him do politics. Comment on political leaders and policies. Please do not do that on the Sangh."

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday said that nationalism is about the welfare of farmers and not delivering phoney speeches from "Nagpur wearing half-pants." "If you talk about the welfare of farmers than that is what real nationalism is. Nationalism is not delivering phoney speeches from Nagpur wearing half-pants," Pilot said without naming Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) as he referred to RSS headquarters in Nagpur, Maharashtra in his speech.

Former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan made the remarks while addressing a rally organised by Congress party here in support of farmers protesting the new farm laws. (ANI)