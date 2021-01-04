Mexico ready to offer asylum to Assange, president says

Mexico ready to offer asylum to Assange, president saysReuters | Mexico City | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:22 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:07 IST
Mexico is ready to offer political asylum to Julian Assange and supports the decision of a British judge to deny extradition of the WikiLeaks founder to the United States, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Monday.
"Assange is a journalist and deserves a chance, I am in favor of pardoning him," Lopez Obrador told his regular news conference. "We'll give him protection."
