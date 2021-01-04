Russia's Novak hopes OPEC+ will be flexible on policy

Russia's Novak hopes OPEC+ will be flexible on policyReuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-01-2021 21:09 IST | Created: 04-01-2021 21:09 IST
Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Monday he hoped OPEC+ oil producers would be flexible in making decisions on output policy.
Speaking at the beginning of an online OPEC+ summit, Novak also said he hoped to see the oil market recover this year thanks to vaccination against COVID-19 but added that a lot of uncertainties remained in the oil market.
