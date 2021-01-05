PM Modi speaks to Kalyan Singh to wish him on birthday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to senior BJP leader and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh on Tuesday to wish him on his 88th birthday. In a tweet, Modi said Singh's life has been devoted to public service and empowering the poor. A backward class leader, Singh is credited for leading the BJP to power in Uttar Pradesh and became the party's first chief minister in the state. He is also a former Rajasthan governor. Modi tweeted, ''Spoke to Shri Kalyan Singh Ji and conveyed birthday greetings to him. His is a life devoted to public service and empowering the poor. Kalyan Singh Ji is admired for his numerous efforts towards Uttar Pradesh's transformation. May he be blessed with a long and healthy life.''
