Biden blasts Trump for 'whining and complaining' about election result

Trump, a Republican, is yet to concede the elections and has filed several lawsuits challenging the presidential poll result that gave Biden, a Democrat the required Electoral College votes to be the 46th US President. Biden, 78, was confirmed the winner of the presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 05-01-2021 10:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 10:59 IST
US President-elect Joe Biden has blasted Donald Trump for seeking to overturn the November 3 election result, saying the outgoing president spends most of his time ''whining and complaining'' rather than doing ''the work'' of his office. Trump, a Republican, is yet to concede the elections and has filed several lawsuits challenging the presidential poll result that gave Biden, a Democrat the required Electoral College votes to be the 46th US President. Trump alleges that there was a massive voter fraud. Election officials and the media have said that there is no evidence to back his claims. He has also lost dozens of lawsuits.

''The president spends more time whining and complaining than doing something about the problem. I don't know why he still wants the job. He doesn't want to do the work,'' Biden said on Monday at a drive-in election rally in Georgia where he sought support for two Democratic candidates. Runoff elections in Georgia will determine which party controls the Senate.

''Do it for all of those who have given up so much. Think of all of those who have given up so much to secure that right. Do it for the country you love because I know you love this country and the future you want to build for everyone in this country. Do it for all of those around the world who aspire like us to be free and the democratic people who look to us,” he said. Biden, 78, was confirmed the winner of the presidential election by the Electoral College on December 14 after all 50 states officially certified the voting results. According to official results, Biden collected 306 electoral votes as opposed to 232 votes cast for Trump. To win the presidential election, the winner must get at least 270 out of the 538 Electoral College votes.

The US Congress will meet on January 6 to formally certify the Electoral College and Biden’s victory. Biden's inauguration is set for January 20. In the presidential election, Biden won Georgia by about 11,000 votes, becoming the first Democrat to carry the state since 1992.

