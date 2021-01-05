Denmark to tighten coronavirus restrictions further, Ekstra Bladet reports

Denmark might impose further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Ekstra Bladet newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources ahead of a meeting between the country's health minister and party leaders.

In recent days, some Danish lawmakers have called for a tightening of restrictions over fears of a new variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Britain, which is thought to be more transmissible than others.

