Denmark to tighten coronavirus restrictions further, Ekstra Bladet reports

Denmark to tighten coronavirus restrictions further, Ekstra Bladet reportsReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:10 IST
Denmark might impose further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Ekstra Bladet newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources ahead of a meeting between the country's health minister and party leaders.
In recent days, some Danish lawmakers have called for a tightening of restrictions over fears of a new variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Britain, which is thought to be more transmissible than others.
