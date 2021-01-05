Left Menu
Development News Edition

Denmark to tighten coronavirus restrictions further, Ekstra Bladet reports

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 05-01-2021 15:10 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 15:10 IST
Denmark to tighten coronavirus restrictions further, Ekstra Bladet reports

Denmark might impose further restrictions aimed at curbing the spread of coronavirus, the Ekstra Bladet newspaper reported on Tuesday citing sources ahead of a meeting between the country's health minister and party leaders.

In recent days, some Danish lawmakers have called for a tightening of restrictions over fears of a new variant of the coronavirus, first detected in Britain, which is thought to be more transmissible than others.

Also Read: Final curtain for Danish mink as government bans breeding

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date, spoilers revealed, plot’s focus on straw hats pirates

Shinji Murakami joins Cognizant as Head of Japan, GGM leadership team member

China securities regulator says NYSE delistings 'political', impact 'limited'

Japan preparing to launch COVID-19 vaccination by late February, says PM Suga

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi, Qatari leaders hug ahead of summit focused on Gulf detente

Gulf Arab leaders arrived in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday for a summit focused on ending a long-running dispute with Qatar which shattered Gulf unity at a time of heightened regional tensions with Iran. Qatars Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Than...

Rishi Sunak unveils one-off grant for UK’s lockdown-hit sectors

UK Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak on Tuesday announced that businesses in the lockdown-hit sectors such as retail, hospitality and leisure are to receive a one-off grant worth up to 9,000 pounds. As the UK entered its tough new sta...

For kids with behavioural issues, focusing on diversion yields positive results: Study

Researchers found that focusing on diversion -- instead of detention -- yields positive results for youth with behavioural health issues. Of the 5,300 children enrolled in the Ohio Behavioral Health Juvenile Justice Initiative since 2006, 2...

Xi Jinping orders Chinese military to scale up combat readiness to 'act at any second'

Chinese president, Xi Jinping on Monday ordered his countrys army to be ready to act at any second, stressing on full-time combat readiness. He urged the armed forces to enhance training in real combat conditions to ensure readiness at all ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021