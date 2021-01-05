Left Menu
Ireland mulls tougher COVID-19 restrictions amid new variant concerns

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 05-01-2021 19:54 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 19:07 IST
Irish government ministers are to consider COVID-19 restrictions on both the manufacturing and construction sectors and a possible closure of schools until at least the end of January at a meeting today, Prime Minister Micheal Martin said.

Martin, whose government in late December ordered the closure of bars and restaurants and banned home visits, said in an interview with state broadcaster RTE that a spike in COVID-19 infections in recent days was "very, very serious."

