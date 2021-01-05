Left Menu
COVID-19 vaccine dry run done in Noida

Altogether 300 beneficiaries got vaccinated during the mock drill, he added.

PTI | Noida | Updated: 05-01-2021 22:33 IST | Created: 05-01-2021 22:33 IST
The 'dry run' for the much-anticipated COVID-19 vaccination was done at six places in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district on Tuesday, officials said. The mock drill for the vaccination was carried out at the Super Speciality Paediatric Hospital & Post Graduate Teaching Institute in Noida Sector 30, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) and Sharda Medical College, both in Greater Noida.

The exercise was also held at the primary health care (PHC) and the community health care (CHC) centres in Bisrakh and the CHC in Bhangel, the officials said. ''The dry run was done at three urban centres and three rural centres. District Magistrate Suhas L Y inspected the dry run at the PGI in Sector 30 and at the CHC in Bhangel, while Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri and other nominated nodal officers reviewed the drill at other centres,'' District Information Officer Rakesh Singh Chauhan said.

Quoting the district magistrate, Chauhan said 25 beneficiaries were selected for the mock vaccination at each of these six centres where the dry run was conducted in two sessions. Altogether 300 beneficiaries got vaccinated during the mock drill, he added.

''During the inspection, the DM also instructed the CMO and other officials involved to ensure that the vaccination reaches the centre in time and safely, to have adequate preparation for dealing with any adverse situation,'' Chauhan said. ''The DM also asked the officials to ensure that the people are adequately informed about the vaccination and the process and suggested they could be given pamphlets with all relevant information prior to the vaccination,'' he added. While similar dry runs were held in multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday to assess the preparation for the mega drive, the date for actual vaccination is yet to be announced by the state government.

