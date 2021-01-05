Left Menu
Gave all documents to IT department, here to answer queries, says Robert Vadra

Amid the Income Tax Department's probe, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said he has given all the documents "from inception to now", adding that he is ready to answer all the queries of the IT department under the property case.

Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi speaking to reporters on Tuesday.

Amid the Income Tax Department's probe, Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday said he has given all the documents "from inception to now", adding that he is ready to answer all the queries of the IT department under the property case. "I have given all the documents. They have everything from inception to now. Whatever their queries are, I am here to answer them," Vadra told reporters here after the second day of questioning by officials of the Income Tax Department.

"I welcome them to come and see me and have some tea with me and find out what they need to find out," he added. Over the question of a possible political vendetta, Vadra said, "Timing is there. it keeps happening with me. Whenever there is an issue, Robert Vadra props up... So if it is not this then it will be something else. When there is something, whenever there is an election my name props up."

The I-T department and Enforcement Department (ED) is probing Vadra under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) pertaining to allegations of money laundering in the purchase of a London-based property at 12, Bryanston Square. Earlier, the ED had also recorded Vadra's statement in connection with assets and properties outside India. In his recorded statement, he denied the ownership of properties in London in question. He also denied having assets outside India. (ANI)

