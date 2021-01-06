Georgia voters evenly split over who should control U.S. senate -Edison Research

Georgia voters in Tuesday's run-off races in their state to determine control of the U.S. Senate were evenly divided about which party should prevail, an exit poll showed.

Edison Research's poll found roughly half of voters would prefer the Republican Party to retain control and half would like to see the Democrats take over, reflecting how close the two races were likely to be.

The poll also found about half of voters in the two Senate run-off races voted for President Donald Trump in November's presidential election and half for Democrat Joe Biden. Biden carried the state by fewer than 12,000 votes. (Reporting By Dan Burns Editing by Chris Reese)