Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 05:56 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 05:56 IST
Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.

Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy and Le Huu Minh Tuan were convicted of "making, storing, spreading information, materials, items for the purpose of opposing the state" at a one-day trial in Ho Chi Minh City, the Ministry of Public Security said. Dung established the Independent Journalists Association of Vietnam in 2014, which police said had sought regime change.

Despite sweeping economic reform and increasing openness to social change, Vietnam's ruling Communist Party retains tight media censorship and tolerates little criticism. The party, under the leadership of 76-year-old Nguyen Phu Trong, has intensified a crackdown on dissent ahead of its five-yearly congress due to be held later this month.

Dung was jailed for 15 years and Thuy and Tuan 11 years each. Washington-based Radio Free Asia said Thuy had contributed commentary to RFA's Vietnamese Service, and condemned the convictions.

"The harsh sentencing of Thuy and two other independent journalists is a blatant assault on basic freedoms and flies in the face of the freedom of expression enshrined in Vietnam’s constitution," RFA President Stephen Yates said in a statement. RFA said two other RFA Vietnamese contributors were already serving jail terms in Vietnam: Truong Duy Nhat, a blogger who was sentenced last March to 10 years, and Nguyen Van Hoa, a videographer who was sentenced in November 2017 to seven years.

The U.S. State Department, which has developed close ties with Hanoi while remaining concerned about its human rights record, said it was disappointed by the latest sentences, calling them "harsh" and "the latest in a worrisome trend." "We urge the Vietnamese government to ensure its actions are consistent with the human rights provisions of its constitution and its international obligations and commitments," a spokesperson said.

Amnesty International said the sentences underscored Hanoi's contempt for free media, particularly ahead of the congress. "Even by its own deeply repressive standards, the severity of the sentences show the depths being reached by Vietnam's censors," said its deputy regional director, Emerlynne Gil.

Human Rights Watch, called the charges "bogus." "If the ruling party is so assured in its leadership, it should demonstrate its confidence by respecting civil and political rights," its deputy Asia director Phil Robertson said.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. intelligence agencies say Russia likely behind hacking of government agencies

The office of the U.S. Director of National Intelligence on Tuesday said Russia was likely behind a string of hacks identified last month that gained access to several federal agencies. The office, along with the FBI, the National Security ...

Brazil syringe makers to supply 30 mln units for govt's vaccine rollout

Brazils syringe manufacturers said on Tuesday they will supply 30 million syringes and needles for the countrys COVID-19 vaccination program after the government said it would requisition surplus supplies.Executives of the three main manufa...

Exit poll suggests tight races in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake

Exit poll data on Tuesday suggested extremely tight contests were unfolding in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber and the possible fate of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens legislative age...

Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021