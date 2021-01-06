Hong Kong security secretary says govt will not tolerate "subversive" acts

Hong Kong security secretary says govt will not tolerate "subversive" actsReuters | Hong Kong | Updated: 06-01-2021 11:10 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 11:10 IST
Hong Kong's security secretary said on Wednesday the government will not tolerate "subversive" acts, hours after authorities arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists in a dawn swoop.
Secretary for Security John Lee, speaking at the city's Legislative Council, confirmed a group of people had been arrested in an operation targeting people suspected of "overthrowing" the city's government.
Earlier, authorities arrested prominent pro-democracy advocates tied to an unofficial, independently organised vote in July 2020 to select opposition candidates for a since-postponed legislative election. (Reporting By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
