Hong Kong security secretary says govt will not tolerate "subversive" acts

Hong Kong's security secretary said on Wednesday the government will not tolerate "subversive" acts, hours after authorities arrested dozens of pro-democracy activists in a dawn swoop.

Secretary for Security John Lee, speaking at the city's Legislative Council, confirmed a group of people had been arrested in an operation targeting people suspected of "overthrowing" the city's government.

Earlier, authorities arrested prominent pro-democracy advocates tied to an unofficial, independently organised vote in July 2020 to select opposition candidates for a since-postponed legislative election. (Reporting By Clare Jim and Donny Kwok; Writing by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)