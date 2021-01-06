Urdu Bulletin: Farmers stir, SC's nod to Central Vista project covered prominently

Various Urdu publications have given priority coverage to the farmer protests at Delhi's borders and their proposed tractor march to the national capital. Most of these publications have also carried reports that the Supreme Court has given the go-ahead to Centre Vista project. Rashtriya Sahara: The newspaper leads with the Supreme Court nod to the Central Vista project. It reports that the SC has given a go-ahead to the government's Central Vista project. The project will cost worth Rs 13,450 crore and is expected to be complete by 2022.

The newspaper also reported the dates of forthcoming Parliament's budget session. It says that the Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi said that the first phase of the budget session will begin on January 29 and conclude on February 15. The publication also highlighted the news of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "One Nation One Gas Grid."

Hindustan Express: The newspaper displayed multiple issues on its page one. Leading with the Central Vista project getting the SC's nod. It also highlights the news of the cancellation of the visit of United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson on India's Republic Day.

The Inquilab: The publication leads with "Farmers call for tractor march on January 26" on its page one. In the detailed report, the newspaper says that after the failure of the seventh round of talks between the farmers and government representatives, the protestors have decided to carry out a tractor parade on Republic Day to demand a complete rollback of the three newly enacted farm laws. (ANI)