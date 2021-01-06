Left Menu
Edison Research projects Democrat Warnock win in Georgia; control of U.S. Senate still undecided

Reuters | Atlanta | Updated: 06-01-2021 12:35 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:35 IST
Edison Research projects Democrat Warnock win in Georgia; control of U.S. Senate still undecided

Democratic challenger Raphael Warnock won a hotly contested U.S. Senate runoff in Georgia over Republican incumbent Kelly Loeffler, Edison Research projected on Wednesday, but which party will control the chamber remained up in the air with a second runoff undecided.

Warnock, a Baptist preacher, defeated Republican Kelly Loeffler in one of two runoff elections in Georgia, Edison said.

But the outcome was not yet determined in the runoff for the Southern state's second U.S. Senate seat pitting Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff against Republican incumbent David Perdue.

