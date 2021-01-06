Left Menu
No Indian can be branded as outsider in any part of country: Bengal Guv

Dhankhar, while addressing a press meet at Kolaghat during his visit to Purba Medinipur district, also said he will do everything possible to ensure free and fair state assembly elections likely to be held in April-May.No citizen of this country can be branded as an outsider in any part of India.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-01-2021 16:27 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 16:27 IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said that no Indian can be ''unconstitutionally'' branded as an outsider in any part of the country. Dhankhar, while addressing a press meet at Kolaghat during his visit to Purba Medinipur district, also said he will do ''everything possible'' to ensure free and fair state assembly elections likely to be held in April-May.

''No citizen of this country can be branded as an outsider in any part of India. It is unfortunate that some people in West Bengal are describing those coming from other states as outsiders. This goes against the idea of the Constitution,'' he said in response to questions on the TMC's outsider-insider debate. The ruling party in West Bengal has alleged that the BJP is bringing ''outsiders'' to the state to win the assembly elections.

Dhankhar urged everyone to ensure that there is no violence in the upcoming elections. ''I urge everyone to ensure that there is no bloodshed in this election. Is the governor doing anything wrong by making such a request? ''It is my duty, the duty of all of us to ensure that there is no violence during the elections, which should be free and fair,'' he said, in an apparent reference to the TMC's criticism of Dhankhar ''transgressing'' his constitutional limits.

He also urged public servants to maintain political neutrality and not carry the baggage of ''political police''. Dhankhar said state government employees and police personnel ''shouldn't do things that are the job of political workers'', impartially do jobs only assigned by the state and not political masters, and not carry the baggage of ''political police''.

Invoking freedom fighters from the undivided Medinipur district, the governor said, ''We have to save democracy. Remember Khudiram Bose and Matangini Hazra. The verdict is for free and fair elections. The public servants must ensure that.'' He said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee must give details of the purchase of equipment worth Rs 2,000 crore to fight COVID-19.

The governor visited Purba Medinipur district headquarters Tamluk and paid floral tributes to a statue of Matangini Hazra. He also paid respects to Khudiram Bose and other revolutionaries..

