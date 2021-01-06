Left Menu
Harish Rawat bats for Bharat Ratna for Sonia, Mayawati

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday called for bestowing Indias highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, on Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati, saying that while the Congress president has taken the honour of Indian womanhood to new heights, the BSP chief had inspired millions of oppressed.

Former Uttarakhand chief minister Harish Rawat on Wednesday called for bestowing India's highest civilian honour, Bharat Ratna, on Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati, saying that while the Congress president has taken the honour of Indian womanhood to new heights, the BSP chief had inspired millions of oppressed. Tweeting about his views of bestowing Bharat Ratna on the two leaders, he said one can agree or disagree with Sonia Gandhi's politics, but cannot deny the fact that she has taken the Indian women's honour to new heights.

Asked about his tweet posted on Tuesday, Rawat told PTI on Wednesday that he had expressed his views in his personal capacity as a citizen of the country and not as a political leader. ''The way she (Gandhi) adopted Indian womanhood is an example. When the government was formed, she worked for providing so many rights to people from right to work to right to information. The way she has adhered to culture, family values and social obligations, it enhanced the honour of Indian womanhood,'' Rawat said.

Hailing Mayawati, the Congress general secretary said she became chief minister of Uttar Pradesh after struggle and gave inspiration to crores of Dalit as well as confidence to the oppressed..

