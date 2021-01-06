Left Menu
Ex-Maha minister seeks free COVID-19 vaccination for journos

He made the demand during a programme held on the occasion of Journalists Day that is observed on the birth anniversary of Balshastri Jambhekar, the father of Marathi journalism.The government has declared that free coronavirus vaccine shall be provided to health care and frontline workers.

PTI | Jalna | Updated: 06-01-2021 19:49 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 19:49 IST
Former Maharashtra minister Arjun Khotkar on Wednesday demanded that journalists be given free COVID-19 vaccine as they work in the frontline of the pandemic. He made the demand during a programme held on the occasion of ''Journalists' Day'' that is observed on the birth anniversary of Balshastri Jambhekar, the father of Marathi journalism.

''The government has declared that free coronavirus vaccine shall be provided to health care and frontline workers. I would make a demand to the state chief minister and health minister to also include journalists in the first phase of that vaccination programme,'' he said. ''The media-persons are working in the frontline and risking their lives for the news coverage,'' theShiv Sena leader said, adding thatthe press plays an important role in strengthening of democracy.

''Making people aware and educating them strengthens the democracy. Free and impartial press is the core of democracy,'' he said..

