UP CM meets President Kovind, Home Minister Shah

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday called on President Ram Nath Kovind at Rashtrapati Bhavan here. He later also visited Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Sources in the Uttar Pradesh government said these were courtesy visits. The chief minister is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the sources said.

Adityanath is in the national capital in connection with a private programme in neighbouring Haryana..

