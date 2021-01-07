Following is a summary of current world news briefs. WikiLeaks' Assange denied bail by London court over risk he might abscond again

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange was denied bail on Wednesday by a British judge who said he might flee justice while the United States tries again to secure his extradition, a decade after he enraged Washington by publishing troves of secret documents. Assange had asked to be freed on bail after the judge ruled on Monday that he should not be extradited because he would be at risk of suicide. Biden transition official honing migration policy with Mexico: aide

A top official in U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s transition held talks on border issues with Mexico’s foreign minister on Wednesday, as the two sides prepared for a joint push on dealing with migration issues in the early days of the new administration. A transition aide said Jake Sullivan, Biden’s pick for national security adviser, spoke on Wednesday with Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard. On Dec. 19, Biden's team said that he and Mexico’s President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador vowed in a phone call to hone a “new approach” to migration issues that “offers alternatives to undertaking the dangerous journey to the United States.” World stunned by Trump supporters storming U.S. Capitol, attempts to overturn election

World leaders on Wednesday expressed their shock as supporters of U.S. President Donald Trump stormed https://www.reuters.com/article/us-usa-election/its-insurrection-biden-says-as-trump-supporters-storm-u-s-capitol-idUSKBN29B2PU the U.S. Capitol building where Congress meets in a bid to overturn the results of the Nov. 3 election won by Joe Biden. Here are reactions from around the world: Europe prepares for Moderna vaccine rollout as fears grow over virus variants

EU countries could begin rolling out Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week after authorities approved the region's second shot on Wednesday, with more infectious variants of the virus adding extra urgency to inoculation efforts. Vaccinating the European Union's 450 million people could be crucial to ending a pandemic that has killed almost 1.9 million people globally. Countries are scrambling to contain two variants found in South Africa and Britain that are more transmissible and have driven a surge in infections. Australia's national cabinet to meet early amid UK COVID-19 variant worries

Australia's national cabinet will meet a month earlier than scheduled on Friday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said, as authorities seek to stop the spread of a more contagious variant of COVID-19 that emerged in Britain. The meeting will consider a proposal from the national expert medical panel to further strengthen the travel rules for its citizens and residents returning from overseas, Morrison wrote in a Facebook post late Wednesday. With eye on U.S. ties, Saudi Arabia leads pack on Gulf detente

Saudi Arabia will move faster than its allies to reconcile with Qatar, sources familiar with the matter said, aiming to impress the incoming Biden administration by ending what the West sees as a parochial dispute that benefits only mutual foe Iran. The rapprochement reduces potential points of friction between Riyadh and a U.S. government sure to be less forgiving than outgoing President Donald Trump, who has consistently protected the kingdom from criticism of its human rights record. Mexican president offers to vaccinate unlawful migrants in U.S.

Mexico's president said on Wednesday he was ready to provide coronavirus vaccines to undocumented migrants in the United States, after the governor of the U.S. state of Nebraska said they would likely not get vaccinated due to immigration status. "It's a universal right. We would do it," President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador told a regular government news conference when asked if Mexico would vaccinate undocumented migrants in the United States, many of which are Mexican nationals. First Minister Sturgeon facing pressure to postpone Scottish election: The Telegraph

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is under pressure to postpone the Scottish election after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said polls in England due to take place on the same day in May are under review, the Telegraph reported https://bit.ly/3olIgPF late Wednesday. Scottish Parliament insiders told The Telegraph that arrangements could be put in place to allow Scots to cast their votes safely on May 6, but warned that campaigning in the midst of the new, more transmissible form of the coronavirus would be almost impossible and engaging safely with the public difficult, the report said. Scaling roofs and mountains, Philippine students battle to take online classes

Since the pandemic forced him into remote learning, 10-year-old Jhay Ar Calma has often had to climb on to the corrugated iron roof of his home in a poor neighbourhood of Manila to get an internet signal. Up on the roof, he sits on a broken plastic basin and hopes there'll be a signal strong enough for his government-issued device. Syria says Israel strikes again, several missiles downed by air defences: state TV

Israel struck targets in southern Syria on Wednesday in the third such attack in nearly 10 days, state TV reported as military defectors said the missiles targeted Iranian revolutionary guard bases. A military spokesman said missiles flying over the Golan Heights targeted several locations and air defences downed several missiles. Live coverage showed a multi-storey building on fire.

