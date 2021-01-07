Left Menu
Development News Edition

US House Speaker Pelosi's office damaged during Capitol riot

Pro-Trump rioters -- who overtook the US Capitol on Wednesday and stormed past police barricades -- vandalised the office of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives. Pelosi struck a defiant tone returning to the House chamber on Wednesday night, saying rioters had failed in their mission and assuring they would face justice.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:10 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:10 IST
US House Speaker Pelosi's office damaged during Capitol riot

Pro-Trump rioters -- who overtook the US Capitol on Wednesday and stormed past police barricades -- vandalised the office of Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives. Pelosi's aides said the mob shattered a big mirror in the office of the 80-year-old top Democrat and took the nameplate from above the door of her office in the highly-secure building. One image captured a Trump supporter sitting with his feet up on the desk of Pelosi, a fierce critic of the President Donald Trump, a Republican.

Rioters flipped over tables and tore down photographs from the walls, according to The New York Times. CNN reported earlier that a photo from inside her office suite showed a folder with the words ''we will not back down'' written on it. The folder was found after rioters stormed the US Capitol as members of Congress were meeting to certify President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win.

The veteran politician from California was re-elected Speaker on January 3. Pelosi has led her party in the House of Representatives since 2003 and is the only woman to be speaker. Pelosi struck a defiant tone returning to the House chamber on Wednesday night, saying rioters had failed in their mission and assuring they would face justice. ''To those who strove to tear us from our responsibility, you have failed,'' she said. ''To those who engaged in the gleeful desecration of this, our temple of ... American democracy, justice will be done.'' She then assured Americans that the House would continue to be about the people's business, starting tonight with certifying the election of President-elect Joe Biden.

''Despite the shameful actions of today, we still will do so,'' said Pelosi. ''We will be part of a history that shows the world what America is made of.'' ''Congress has returned to the Capitol,'' she said. ''We always knew that this responsibility would take us into the night. We will stay as long as it takes,'' Pelosi was quoted as saying by CNN. Earlier, Pelosi joined Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer in calling on Trump to demand protesters to leave the Capitol.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

On his birth anniversary, here's a look back on Irrfan Khan's four soul-stirring films

Artists never die, they live through the legacy they leave behind in the form of their art, and this is the reason why Irrfan Khan is still immortal in our hearts and fans are celebrating his 54th birth anniversary today. A seasoned star wi...

iNSTRUCKO wins Partnership with EtonX, an Online Subsidiary of Eton College

After a robust vetting process iNSTRUCKO is glad to announce its partnership with one of the worlds leading independent schools - Eton College to bring its online subsidiary - EtonX to India with its certified and specialised courses for yo...

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India A timeless tribute to the racing legend Patrick Paddy Hopkirk and his spectacular victory in the classic No. 37 Mini Cooper S at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964. Limited to 15 units, available f...

China reports 63 new COVID-19 cases

China on Thursday said 63 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the mainland on Wednesday, of which 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported infections. Of the locally transmitted cases, 51 were reported in Hebei province and one in L...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021