UK interior minister says Trump's comments led to violence at U.S. Capitol

UK interior minister says Trump's comments led to violence at U.S. CapitolReuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 13:18 IST
Donald Trump's rhetoric in disputing his loss of the U.S. Presidential election led directly to violence at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, British interior minister Priti Patel said on Thursday.
"His comments directly led to the violence, and so far, he has failed to condemn that violence and that is completely wrong," Patel, who is in charge of security and policing in Britain, told BBC TV.
