Left Menu
Development News Edition

Top China adviser reported among White House resignations after Capitol violence

White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, according to media reports, joining a number of officials who are leaving the administration of President Donald Trump in the wake of violence on Capitol Hill.

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 14:00 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 14:00 IST
Top China adviser reported among White House resignations after Capitol violence

White House deputy national security adviser Matt Pottinger has resigned, according to media reports, joining a number of officials who are leaving the administration of President Donald Trump in the wake of violence on Capitol Hill. Pottinger, a leading figure in the development of Trump's China policy, resigned on Wednesday in response to Trump's reaction to a mob of protesters who breached the U.S. Capitol, CNN reported, citing a person close to Pottinger. Bloomberg first reported the resignation.

The White House had no immediate comment, although sources had told Reuters Pottinger's departure was expected. Four people died during the chaos - one from gunshot wounds and three from medical emergencies - after hundreds of Trump's supporters stormed the Capitol in a bid to overturn his election defeat to Democrat Joe Biden.

In a video posted to Twitter while the rioters roamed the Capitol, Trump called the protesters "special" and repeated his false claims about election fraud, although he urged protesters to leave. The melee delayed the certification process of Biden's victory for hours. Biden will be inaugurated on Jan. 20.

Two top aides to first lady Melania Trump also resigned on Wednesday, while Pottinger's boss, national security adviser Robert O'Brien, was considering quitting, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Stephanie Grisham resigned as chief of staff to the first lady.

"It has been an honor to serve the country in the White House. I am very proud to have been a part of Mrs. Trump’s mission to help children everywhere, and proud of the many accomplishments of this administration," Grisham said in a statement. Grisham, who spent a year as White House press secretary before becoming chief of staff to the first lady, did not say whether her resignation was in reaction to the violence, but a source familiar with her decision said it was the last straw.

The White House social secretary, Rickie Niceta, also resigned, as did a deputy White House press secretary Sarah Matthews, two sources told Reuters. There was also talk inside the White House that deputy chief of staff Chris Liddell might resign, a source said.

Pottinger, a former Reuters and Wall Street Journal reporter who left journalism to join the U.S. Marines after the Sept. 11 attacks on the United States in 2001, had served in the White House since the beginning of Trump's presidency in 2017. The departure of the fluent Mandarin speaker comes at a time of high tension with Beijing.

Trump's administration has pursued hardline policies towards China on issues ranging from trade to espionage and the coronavirus and relations plummeted to their worst level in decades when the president ramped up rhetoric in his unsuccessful re-election campaign. Early on Thursday, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Washington was considering sanctions and other restrictions on those involved in the arrest of over 50 people, including American lawyer John Clancey, in a new Chinese crackdown in Hong Kong hours before Wednesday's events in Washington.

Pompeo warned that Washington could target Hong Kong's economic and trade office in the United States, and in move likely to further rile Beijing, announced that U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Kelly Craft would visit Chinese-claimed Taiwan - which is not a U.N. member due to China's objections. U.S. lawmakers called the action by Trump's supporters an embarrassment to American democracy that would play into the hands of rivals like China.

"I think they're high-fiving in Beijing," Republican Senator Marco Rubio, a China hawk, told Tucker Carlson on the Fox News channel. "It kind of bolsters their claim that we're falling apart and they're the country of the future." On Wednesday, China's Washington embassy issued an advisory warning Chinese citizens to strengthen safety precautions in light of the "large-scale demonstration" in the U.S. capital and a curfew announced by the local government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odisha allows opening of bars, "ON" shops

The Odisha government has allowed bars, beer parlours and clubs to resume their services after nine months with strict adherence to the COVID-19 guidelines following improvement in the pandemic situation, official sources said. Though the s...

On his birth anniversary, here's a look back on Irrfan Khan's four soul-stirring films

Artists never die, they live through the legacy they leave behind in the form of their art, and this is the reason why Irrfan Khan is still immortal in our hearts and fans are celebrating his 54th birth anniversary today. A seasoned star wi...

iNSTRUCKO wins Partnership with EtonX, an Online Subsidiary of Eton College

After a robust vetting process iNSTRUCKO is glad to announce its partnership with one of the worlds leading independent schools - Eton College to bring its online subsidiary - EtonX to India with its certified and specialised courses for yo...

The MINI Paddy Hopkirk Edition Launched in India

Gurugram, Haryana, India Business Wire India A timeless tribute to the racing legend Patrick Paddy Hopkirk and his spectacular victory in the classic No. 37 Mini Cooper S at the Monte Carlo Rally in 1964. Limited to 15 units, available f...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021