Trump says there will be an orderly transition to Biden presidency

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday there will be an orderly transition when Joe Biden takes office as president in less than two weeks, after Congress certified the Democrat's victory in the Nov. 3 election.

"Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on January 20th," Trump said in a statement posted on Twitter by White House spokesman Dan Scavino.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)